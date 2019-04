Tabias Shawnqu Perkinson, 35 of Adairsville, was jailed in Rome after reports said officers found methamphetamine and cocaine in his home on Adairsville Road.

Reports said that the drugs were found after Perkinson was being taken into custody for violating his probation. Reports added that Perkinson failed to report to his probation officer as well as failing to not pay his court fees.

Perkinson is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of meth and probation violation.