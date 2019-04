Herschel James Waddell, 39 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to entice a 14 year-old girl to have a sexual encounter with him though Facebook messenger.

Reports said that the conversations occurred between March 3 and 9th.

Police added that while arresting Waddell a person who had taken out a protection order against him was found at his residence.

Waddell is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated stalking.