A 34 year-old Silver Creek man, Brandon Porter, was arrested this week after leading police on a high speed chase though southern Floyd County.

Reports said that Porter was being pulled over for not earing a seat belt when he decided to speed off from police. Authorities stated that a chase ensued, with speeds reaching nearly 100 mph near the Highway 101 Spur and Rockmart Highway.

Porter then crashed the truck, and then fled on foot near Donahoo Road. With the help of K9 units Porter was eventually apprehended.

He is charged with attempting to elude police, concealing the identity of a vehicle, reckless driving, a seat belt violation, two counts passing in a no pass zone, six counts speeding. Two counts failure to maintain lane, three counts stop sign violation, failure to yield and driving on a suspended license.