Terrie Annette Carnes, of Winchester, TN, was booked into the Floyd County Jail, after she allegedly left the scene of an accident without giving information to police.

Reports said that Carnes ran a red light at the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd and West 10th Street and collided with another vehicle.

Reports added that Carnes then drove off without speaking to authorities or checking on the other driver.

Carnes is charged with hit and run, failure to obey traffic devices and duty to report a traffic accident.