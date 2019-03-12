Georgia State Trooper Jeremy A. Battle was honored recently by the Georgia Office of Public Saftey for his role in saving a man’s life.

On June 3, 2018, TFC Jeremy A. Battle was on patrol in Floyd County and received a call regarding a shooting that had occurred at 1000 Martha Berry Hwy.

TFC Battle was the first officer to arrive at the scene. Upon arrival, he located a male subject laying on the ground who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh. Although the location of the shooter was unknown and a large crowd was gathering at the scene, Battle kept his composure while administering first aid. Battle applied a tourniquet to the subject’s right leg to control the bleeding. Shortly after, EMS arrived on scene and transported the subject to the Floyd Medical Center.

The attending physician in the emergency room stated there was no doubt that the subject would have perished if not for the actions of TFC Battle.