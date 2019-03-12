Rome City Commissioners honored Rome Police Captain Rusty Blair this week as he was named the department’s Officer of the Year.

Blair was recognized last May when he helped apprehend a murder suspect, who had recently been released from prison. The man was wanted for the murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in neighboring Bartow County.

Reports stated that Blair spotted the suspect on foot near East 19th and Flannery Street.

Blair has been with the RPD since 1996. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013 then Patrol Lieutenant and Interim Training Director in 2015. He was again promoted to Captain and Training Director in 2016.