Marion Danielle Jones, 34 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said she was impeding traffic at McDonald Street and 5th Avenue.

Police stated that a search of the vehicle was conducted after they said the vehicle was suspicious. During the search officers said they located cocaine and a smoking device.

Jones is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license and impeding the flow of traffic.

