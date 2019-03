Larry Otis Parr, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he threatened to “chop” a woman if she came out of her house. Police then stated he used a machete to cut open a 32 year-old man.

The victim suffered cuts to his upper body during the attack.

Police added that Parr also sliced the victim’s car tire with a wire.

Parr is charged with terroristic threats, criminal trespass, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.