A Silver Creek man has been arrested after a home owner came home to discover the suspect in his house. The case is still under investigation.

Colby Lee Pope, age 33, was arrested near his home after police scoured the woods and set up road blocks in the area to search for persons of interest.



At 2:30 p.m. Floyd 911 reported that the victim came home to find someone in a rear bedroom of his residence. The burglar was standing behind a door wearing a stocking mask and holding a knife. The suspect lunged at the victim before fleeing the residence. The victim followed for a short while but lost him.

The FCPD K9 officer responded to the area to search the area for evidence and the suspect.



Officers restricted traffic flow on Craton Road and the surrounding area while police on scene searched for the suspect.

Police made contact with Pope at his residence next door to the victim. Following an investigation by FCPD, Pope was arrested and transported to the Floyd County Jail.

Pope is being charged with offenses that include aggravated assault, first degree burglary and obstruction of officers.