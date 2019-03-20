James Patrick Hennon, 38 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he held his wife against her will at a woman on Circle Drive and proceeded to threaten to “shoot her between her eyes if she didn’t stop yelling”.

Authorities went on to say that Hennon pointed a gun at the victim and told her if she took two steps he would shoot and kill her.

Hennon allegedly also told the woman that he would post nude photots of her on social media.

Reports said that the altercation occurred in front of two children, ages 13 and 3 years-old. Hennon is charged with false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts ,cruelty to children, harassing communications, and aggravated assault