With the recent firing of Colquitt High coach Rush Probst, Rome High School’s John Reid is now the highest paid high school football coach in the state.

Reid reportedly makes $129,700. Probst reportedly made $141,870 before being let go last week.

Ware County High School’s Franklin Stephens is now second at $128,226.

Reports list that 44 high school football coaches in the state of Georgia make over $100,000.

Other local coaches on the list included Joey King of Cartersville who made $123,252 and Pepperell’s Rick Hurst who made $101,614.