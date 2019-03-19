The Adairsville Police recently conducted a traffic stop on highway 140 at highway 41. The traffic stop was made to the vehicle showing a no insurance status. Upon stopping the vehicle, a strong odor of Marijuana was immediately apparent to the officers.

A subsequent search revealed misdemeanor marijuana along with two large bottles of prescription only cough syrup. No prescription labels were found on the bottles of Promethazine nor did either person have a prescription. The driver and passenger were both arrested and transported to the Bartow county jail and booked under numerous charges.

Shaihem Hogan’s Charges:

Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Possession of Schedule V drugs

Amber Brockington’s Charges:

No Insurance

Knowingly Driving a vehicle with suspended registration

Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Possession of Schedule V Drugs