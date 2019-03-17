Tammy Ann Poole, 50 of Rome, was arrested at Bojangles after police said she was found conscious but not responsive while sitting in her car.

Police stated that Poole was unable to answer any questions and with constricted pupils.

A search of her car led police to find numerous glass smoking devices containing methamphetamine.

Poole was then taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment before being transported to the Floyd County Jail.

Poole is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and DUI.