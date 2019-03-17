David Roy Weems III, 38, and Stephanie Ann Weems, 37, both of Rome, were arrested this week after they allegedly burglarized Hanson Pipe and Products on John Davenport Drive.

Reports stated that the couple caused over $300,000 in damage to the business. David allegedly cut electrical wires and boxes, dismantled equipment, took copper from inside and then transferred it to his wife for resale at a local scrap yard.

Stephanie is accused of running away and ignoring commands to stop.

Both are charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and obstruction.

David is additionally charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Stephanie is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property.