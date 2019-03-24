Coby Lynn Bevels, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after leading police on a chase after threatening to kill a woman.

Reports said that Bevels pulled up to a 23 year-old woman on Turner McCall Blvd and shouted “bit** I will fu***** shoot you”. Bevels then proceeded to attempt to run over the woman.

He then proceeded to make a return pass, this time attempting to run over a man and another woman.

While being taken into custody police said they located a rifle, meth and drug related objects in his truck.

During the chase with police Bevels allegedly nearly caused numerous other wrecks.

Bevels is charged with possession of meth, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug related objects, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, improper passing, aggressive driving, improper passing on a hill, hit and run, duty to report and accident, aggressive driving, attempting to elude police, seat belt violation, failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving on a suspended license and obstruction of a police officer.