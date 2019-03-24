At about 3:40pm Saturday, Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the area of Spencer Drive south of Calhoun in response to a report of a small aircraft crash.

Deputies arrived to find that a small plane had crashed into a wooded area within a few hundred yards of a residential neighborhood. The plane was completely destroyed.

The crash resulted in a fatality. The victim was identified as 63-year old Richard Hogan of Douglasville.

Fire/Rescue and other emergency personnel also responded. The scene has been secured and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified. A preliminary investigation in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office is underway.

Sheriff Ralston said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim of this tragic accident.”

Photo from Gordon Gazette