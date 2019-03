Gabriel Kendell Ragland, 37 of Rome, was arrested at the Huddle House on 411 after he allegedly hit a woman in the face with a closed fist after injuring an 11 year-old child at a motel on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports said that Ragland threw an 11 year-old child against the wall while engaging in a dispute with the child’s mother.

The incident occurred in the presence of other children back on January 27th.

Ragland is charged with battery, simple battery and five counts cruelty to children.