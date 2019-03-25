Mark Pappalardo, 58 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly tried to hit a police officer in an attempt to elude arrest.

Reports said that Pappalardo ran from officers at the Hardees on Shorter Avenue before being caught by a sheriff’s deputy. It was then Pappalardo allegedly attempted to hit the officer with his hands.

Police added that Pappalardo also refused to give them his hands in order to take him into custody.

While searching Pappalardo officers said they located a pipe containing suspected meth.

Pappalardo is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and felony obstruction.