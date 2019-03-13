A Rome man arrested last week, Marlon Keith Griffin, 21, is now facing drug trfficking charges.

Reports said that Grifin was charged this week with trafficking ecstasy and possession of a schdule I drug with intent to distribute.

PREVIOUS March 8 2019

Marlon Keith Griffin Jr, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him in possession of a bag of 80 ecstasy pills, marijuana and a gun during a traffic stop on Cartersville Highway.

The search was done after police said they were called to a home on Dodd Blvd after he allegedly physically attacked a 20 year-old woman.

Griffin is charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, battery, cruelty to children, driving without a license and probation violation.