Patrick Cortez Turner, 34 of Rome, was arrested after police said he shot a man with the intent to murder him.

Reports said that the victim was shot in the lower right leg back on February 20th at the Exxon on Shorter Avenue.

After nearly a month on the run he was found at 6 Eugenia Street.

Turner is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, aggravated battery, failure to appear and probation violation.

PREVIOUS – Feb 21 2019

Rome police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at Exxon on Shorter Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that Patrick Cortez Turner, 34, allegedly opened fire on 25-year-old Charmian Perkins during an argument about 12:45 p.m.

Reports said that Perkins was shot in the leg as he tried to leave the store. He underwent surgery at Floyd Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Investigators said that they are still working to determine what prompted the shooting but say the two men likely knew each other.

Turner was last seen traveling westbound on Shorter Avenue in a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria with Georgia license plate RTM0233, police said. Two passengers were inside the vehicle.

He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He is believed to have a silver or chrome revolver.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 706-238-5127.