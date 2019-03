A Rome man wass airlifted after being hit head-on Thursday morning on Ga 101.

Reports said that Rebecca Mae Robinson, 47 of Rome, was traveling south near Rockmart when she crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head one.

The driver of that vehicle has been identified as 31 year-old Joshua Duane Morris, of Rome

Morris was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital with what reports said were “serious” injuries.

Robinson was taken to a Rome area hospital.