Mason Todd, 23 of Aragon, was arrested this week this week after reports said he ran from authorities on a motorcycle.

Reports stated that Todd attempted to drive down sidewalks in order to avoid a traffic stop.

Police stated that Todd was driving the motorcycle with a tag not registered, a suspended registration and without a valid driver’s license.

After being forced to stop police said Todd attempted to flee on foot. He was captured behind the Coosa Valley News Office Building.

Todd is charged with reckless driving, concealing the identity of a vehicle, failure to maintain lane, obstruction, fleeing, driving on a suspended registration and driving without license.