Charles Lynn Johnson, 50 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he was found to be illegally in possession of a gun while squirrel hunting.

Reports stated that Johnson was found in the front yard of a home on Lewis Barrett Blvd with a shotgun and a riffle.

Police stated that while being questioned Johnson told them that he thought it had been long enough that he thought he could have a agun.

Johnson is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.