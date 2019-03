Adam Eugene Sharpe, 41, and Joy Elaine Sharp, 61, both of Rome, turned theirselves into custody after reportes said they forged fraudulant Georgia Intenational Fuel Tax Agreement licences.

Reports said that the two forged the Georgia Revenue Commissioner’s signiture that stated “IFTA decals were lost and will be mailed to Ronnie Sharp Trucking”.



Police added that the forged documents were presented to police on four different occasions.



Both are charged with first degree forgery.