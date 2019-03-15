Thursday evening’s storm rolled though Rome brining with it a quick downpour of rain that resulted in close to 50 feet of marble wall collapsing from Myrle Hill cemetery.

The historic cemetery on South Broad Street was left with a gap of land open, which exposed numerous caskets and vaults.

City police officers were quick to arrive on scene and place a tarp over the area in order to help avoid any other collapse and to protect the caskets.

None of the debris made it on the road, however, the sidewalk will be closed until permanent repairs are made.