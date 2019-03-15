The Cartersville Police Department, along with Home Depot Investigators and Target Investigators, completed an investigation involving a local business believed to be involved in fencing stolen property.

Investigators discovered William Mark Anderson, the owner of Anderson Pawn Shop, in Cartersville, was purchasing and selling retail merchandise stolen from retailer stores by other individuals. The Cartersville Police Department recovered in excess $36,000 of retail merchandise at Anderson Pawn Shop and other locations.

The merchandise was found to belong to Home Depot stores, Target stores, and other retailers.

Williams Mark Anderson was subsequently arrested and charged with Retail Property Fencing and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.