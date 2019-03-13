Two Floyd County women, Miracle Sisson, 23 of Silver Creek, and 29 year-old April Lynn Barger, of Rome, were arrested after being pulled over at the Kangaroo on Maple Road for driving without their headlights on.

Reports said that Sisson proceeded to give the police officer her marijuana cigarette that she had in her purse during the stop. A marijuana grinder was also found in her vehicle.

Police added that while a meth pipe containing the drug was located beside the patrol car where Barger was sitting.

Sisson is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and headlight violation.

Barger is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.