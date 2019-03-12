Scotty Dewayne Phillips, 43 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he lied about his identity in order to avoid arrest due to an active warrant.

Reports said that police discovered Phillips’ true identity and then placed him under arrest. While searching Phillips, police said they located suspected meth and a glass smoking device.

Authorities also charged him with littering after he allegedly dropped a wrapper containing 2 ecstasy pills in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station on Maple Street.

Phillips is charged with possession of meth, giving false information to police, possession of drug related objects, littering, possession of a controlled substance and parole violation.