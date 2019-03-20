On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed a search warrant in Cartersville for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws.

A search warrant was executed at one business location in Cartersville. The business location was:

Gas & Go, 2320 Highway 411 NE

During the course of a lengthy investigation, agents discovered the business was operating Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

While searching the location, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines. The following have been arrested and charged with felony Commercial Gambling: