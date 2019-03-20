Gordon CountySheriff Mitch Ralston Announces:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Superior Court Judge Carey Nelson this afternoon. Judge Nelson was a force for good and an example for all in public service during his many years on the bench. I have a special admiration for a man of his caliber, who served his country as a naval officer, and served his community as an attorney and a judge for many, many years. Judge Nelson was an extraordinary jurist who simultaneously attended to the rights of the individual while assuring that justice was well and truly served. He was fair, impartial, equitable, trustworthy, and honest to a fault. He stood on an unblemished record. He was well respected by the law enforcement community and his peers. He was a mentor for many attorneys, and consistently rendered wise advice. He also had a deep and abiding love for the people of Gordon County. I will miss him very much, but after a long and hard fought battle, I am comforted in knowing he is no longer in pain and has reached his heavenly reward. Rest in peace, Judge Nelson, and rise in Glory.”

