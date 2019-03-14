Two men arrested in Bartow County during an undercover sting operation targeting child sex predators will spend time in prison.

Michael Wills and Daniel Ewart entered guilty pleas before Judge David Smith Tuesday morning. Ewart pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and public indecency.

Both received 15-year sentences; 2 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation. While communicating online, both men participated in a conversation with someone they believed to be a 14-year-old girl named Katie. Wills and Ewart made plans to meet the minor and were arrested by law enforcement officers.