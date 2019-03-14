A Bartow County Schools bus driver, Sharon McCready Fisher, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over while driving it.

Reports said that there were no children on the bus.

Reports stated that an Emerson Police officer noticed a bus failing to maintain and travelling dangerously close to other vehicles. After stopping the bus a field sobriety test was conducted.

Bartow County School Officials say that they are “diligently looking into this personnel matter that is also under investigation by an outside agency.”

