Coreece Nashae Chatman, 17 of Rome, and Cortavious Dytre Benham, 18 of Rome, were arrested this week after a traffic stop on GA 53 led police to finding a large bag of marijuana and a stolen handgun.

The traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Ga 53 and Broadus Road.

Chatman is charged with possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.

Benham is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, distribution or sale of marijuana.