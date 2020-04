Kristofer Matthew Meeler, 29 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he pointed a gun at a woman and then proceeded to threaten to kill her.

When police arrived on scene they found Meeler illegally in possession of multiple firearms.

Meeler is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess guns.

Meeler is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats and acts and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.