The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrests two after a mid-morning robbery at a local convenience store.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, deputies responded to Center Grocery on Highway 20 Spur just before 11:00AM this morning for a reported robbery. A description of the robber was given and responding patrol units engaged in a pursuit after spotting the black Kia car on Highway 20 toward Cherokee County. Due to the weather conditions, the pursuing units lost contact of the car near the Cherokee County line. Not long after that, an area resident found the vehicle near their property and units from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded.

One person was arrested quickly after a K-9 track. Several hours later, a second person was arrested after stealing a Polaris ATV in Cherokee County and running from law enforcement.

Sheriff Millsap stated that another person is involved and has been identified, but is not in custody at this time. Investigators are working to collect evidence on the case and more information will be released as it becomes available.