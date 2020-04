Ronnie Levon Follins, 53 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he assaulted a woman at an apartment on Baby Doe Drive.

Reports stated that Follins threw numerous items around the home before removing a blanket that the victim was covered in on the bed and telling her “I will knock your eyes out of your socket” while standing over her with a clinched fist.

Follins is charged with simple assault.