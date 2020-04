Kurt Cameron Trammell, 55, and James Forrest Trammell, 28, both of Silver Creek, were arrested this week after an altercation became physical at their home on Ridgeview Drive.

Police stated that James physically attacked Kurt, resulting in visible injury.

Reports said that Kurt placed his hands around James’ throat , leaving visible marks.

The altercation took place in front of four young children.

Both are charged with battery and cruelty to children.