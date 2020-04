Tyrone Lewis Strickland Jr, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he imprisoned another man while beating him in the face.

Reports stated that Strickland caused bruising and bleeding to the unidentified man. They went on to say that when the victim attempted to call 911 for help he disconnected the call.

Strickland is charged with battery, false imprisonment, obstruction of a person making a 911 call and two counts probation violation.