Tiarra Sharnique Palmer, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said they found her in possession of marijuana at the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd and John Davenport Drive.

Reports said that while being questioned she proceeded to give police a fake name.

Authorities went on to state that Palmer had a warrant out for her arrest after she allegedly lied to her probation officer about moving her residence last December.

Authorities added that she also signed a traffic ticket using another’s name.

Palmer is charged with possession of marijuana, giving false information to police, first degree forgery and two counts probation violation.