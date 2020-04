Jennifer Lynn Martiniello, 39 of Armuchee, was arrested this week after reports said she attempted to hide her meth from police.

Reports said that while being questioned during a traffic stop Martiniello allegedly threw her meth pipe outside the vehicle.

Law enforcement said that suspected meth was found inside the pipe.

Martiniello is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, three counts obstruction, felony tampering with evidence and failure to appear