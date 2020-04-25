Christopher Deway Boswell, 49 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he made contact with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 online and then proceeded to offer her money to perform sex acts.

Reports said that Boswell was taken into custody at an agreed upon location.

During his arrest, police stated that he was in possession of two guns.

Boswell is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, obscene internet contact with a child and two counts possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.