Corey Denver Boyett, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he grabbed a 28 year-old woman by the neck in front of numerous children.

Reports stated that the woman suffered an injury to the right side of her neck while she attempted to get away.

The incident occurred on April 28 at a home on Eugenia Circle.

Boyett is charged with battery, and two counts cruelty to children in the third degree.