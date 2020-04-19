Redmond Urgent Care in East Rome said that they are now open for telemedicine visits and COVID-19 testing.

The office closed in late March in an effort to conserve medical supplies including personal protective equipment and heathcare resources. There is not a provider in the office but telemedicine visits can be scheduled online.

The office is open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the online visits and COVID-19 testing that can be done both in the office or in the parking lot.

Find out more at www.RedmondUrgent.com or by calling the office at 706-622-3026. The Redmond Urgent Care in West Rome on Shorter Avenue remains open to patients with a provider in office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday.