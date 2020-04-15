Timothy Eugene Gates, 38 of Aragon, was arrested at a location in Floyd County after he allegedly made contact with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 and then proceeded to have sexual conversations with them before agreeing to meet up to perform said acts.

Reports said that Gates described acts he wished to perform including anal and oral sodomy. He also asked for nude photographs of the child before sending nude photos and videos of himself engaged in sexual activities with others.

Police went on to state that he then traveled from his Aragon home to meet up with the child in order to perform the sex acts.

Gates is charged with aggravated child molestation, computer use to seduce a minor to commit a felony, sexual exploitation of a child, electronically furnishing a child with obscene materials and obscene internet contact with a child.