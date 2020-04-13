Mr. Stephen Frank Padgett, age 61, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Padgett was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 19, 1958, son of the late Hoyt Padgett and the late Shirley Moore Padgett. He was owner/operator of Doors Unlimited Inc. for a number of years. Mr. Padgett was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodstock, Chamblee-Sardis Lodge #444 F. & A. M., where he was a past Master, and the Yaarab Shrine, where he was a past Potentate in 1997.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer “Dedie” Payne Padgett, to whom he was married on August 27, 1994; a son, Samuel Padgett, Lindale; three siblings, Roy Padgett (Kathy), Dahlonega, Carole Ann Padgett, Roswell, and Stan Padgett (Valerie), Orange Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Padgett will be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

