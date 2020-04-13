A Centre woman, Harlie Elise Evans, 26, has been arrested for the fouth time in less than a month this week after she allegedly caused a disturbance in a local hospital.

This marked the 2nd time since March 23 Evans caused a disturbance at a local hospital (read story below).

This time Evans allegedly screamed and cursed at staff despite numerous request to calm down. The latest incident occurred at 15:30 on Saturday.

Evans is charged with disorderly conduct.

PREVIOUS March 24 2020

Harlie Elise Evans, 26, who now list her home in Centre, for the third time in a week found herself behind bars in Rome.

This latest reports said that Evans picked up a chair and threatened to hit another with it after she was found in an abandoned home.

When police arrived Evans allegedly refused to give them her name and later lied about her identity.

Evans is charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and obstruction.

PREVIOUS MARCH 23 2020

Harlie Elise Evans, 26 of Rome, was arrested for the second time in a week on the same charge. Reports said that last week she threatened to blow up a police car, and this week she allegedly caused a disturbance at Redmond Hospital.

Reports said that Evans became belligerent while yelling and cursing at staff in the ER.

Evans is charged with disorderly conduct.

PREVIOUS March 15 2020

Harlie Elise Evans, 26 of Silver Creek, was arrested at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Blvd after reports said she threatened to “blow up” a police car.

Reports said that the threat was made, and heard, when the officer pulled up to the motel.

Evans is charged with disorderly conduct.