Matthew Lee Pierce, 31 of Cedartown, was jailed in Rome after leading police on a motorcycle chase.

Reports said that Pierce was clocked driving at a high rate of speed on Ga 20 near Nichols Road.

Officers said that Pierce attempted to run and was eventually stopped after striking the rear of the police car.

Pierce was discovered to have been driving on a suspended license and under the influence of drugs.

Pierce is charged with DUI drugs, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and attempting to flee for a felony offense.