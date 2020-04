Justin Lemarcus Stephens, 24 of Atlanta, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after he was accused of breaking into and burglarizing the Southern Pride Food Mart.

Reports said that in the process of the burglary Stephens, and others, did over $500 in damages to the property.

Stephens was acting with a street gang based out of Oakland City, Atlanta,

Stephens is charged with felony smash and grab burglary, burglary and violation of the Georgia RICO act.