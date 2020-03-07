Chander Eugene Reece, of Cedartown, was sentenced in Rome this week to life in prison after he was convicted of molesting numerous children over the span of years.

Reece pleaded guilty but intellectually disabled on the charges.

Reece will be eligible for parole when he is 88 years old.

PREVIOUS

An accused child molester is now facing an additional charge. Chandler Eugene Reece, 60 of Cedartown, was charged with child molestation Friday after police said he made a 13 year-old child touch his penis.

Police said that the incident occurred at Reece’s Reeceburg Road home ween January 1, 2018 and March 8, 2018.

Previous: March 10, 2018

Chandler Eugene Reece, 60 of Cedartown, was jailed in Rome this week after police said he sexually molested a young boy over years.

Reports stated that Reece touched the victim’s penis with both his hands and mouth. They added that he also penetrated the victim’s anus with his penis and a mechanical device that vibrates.

The alleged assault occurred at the suspect’s home on Reeceburg Road between January 1, 2008 when the child was 8 years-old and December 31, 2016

Reece is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and possession of marijuana.