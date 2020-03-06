Lonnie Allen Hayes, 33 of Summerville, and Melvin Dewayne Ragland Jr, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after a traffic stop at Heatherwood and Burnett Ferry Roads led officers to find a large amount of cocaine and marijuana.

Reports said that the drugs were packaged in different baggies.

Officers also located digital scales and a smoking device.

Both are charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects a

Hayes is also charged with a window tint violation.